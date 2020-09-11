Agitation to continue, farmers need say in policy making: Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union chief

A day after the administration used force on farmers, Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni remained defiant, saying that their agitation will continue till the Centre withdraws the three agri-ordinance. In this interview, he says farmers need to be involved in policy making.

What went wrong at the protest rally?

We had informed the district administration that the rally will be peaceful and were on our way to the venue. Police imposed restrictions and did not allow farmers to reach Pipli grain market. Even elderly farmers were beaten up, forcing us to block the national highway 44.

Due to covid-19, norms on protests and rallies are in force.

The government has adopted double standards. Ruling party leaders have been holding rallies, with even deputy chief minister Dushayant Chautala himself addressing a rally in Shahabad just recently. Are these guidelines only for farmers? The government wanted to suppress farmers’ voice and brought in these ordinances during the lockdown, instead of discussing these bills in Parliament.

You had unsuccessfully contested assembly polls on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket. Are you using this protest for politics?

Everybody has a right to join politics. I am not using this platform for political ambition. Farmers should be involved in policy making. If farmers had representation in Parliament, nobody would have dared to pass such anti-farmer laws.

Political parties are now supporting farmers. Your take?

I don’t know why parties are coming forward now, but what did they for farmers, when in power is my question to them. They must also explain what will they do, if they return to power. Farmers should not be used for political advantage.

What next for farmers?

The government must withdraw the ordinances by September 14. Otherwise, protests will be held in all district headquarters on September 15. After four days, on September 20, all roads in the state will be blocked for three hours.

A farmer, who got injured, was a Cong worker and accompanied party leader Randeep Surjewala to a press conference.

Some farmers might have political connections, but there were also farmers who were supporters of other leaders, like Dushyant Chautala at the protest. They had gathered to protest as a farmer. They were beaten up for being a farmer.

You have been booked for attempt to murder, among others.

These are pressure tactics. Farmers remained peaceful. The government can suppress farmers, but we are not worried about such FIRs. The agitation will continue, till we force the Centre to withdraw these black laws.