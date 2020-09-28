Agri college-Shivajinagar underground Metro track: Light at the end of the tunnel

PUNE Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) achieved a breakthrough as it completed 1.6 km underground tunnel-digging between Agriculture college and Shivajinagar.

The tunnel boring machine (TBM), entered from Agricultural College ground, on October 30, 2019, completed the tunnel work of 1,600 metres during ten months.

“This signifies the completion of tunnelling of the Range Hill- Shivajinagar- Civil Court stretch. The breakthrough happened 150 metres inside the NATM section of Civil Court underground station,” said Maha-Metro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit.

Maha Metro is building two metro lines - Swargate-Nigdi and Vanaz-Ramwadi - of which 43 per cent work is complete.

This is one of the two TBMs being used for tunnelling the up and down line in the underground section. The other TBM has also completed 1.5 km starting Agriculture College, according to Dixit.

During the breakthrough, the tunnel boring machine entered accurately at the designated location by missing just ten mm target even as the permissible limit has been 100 mm.

Atul Gadgil, director, director, Maha-Metro, said, “Metro officials and staff welcomed the TBM by hoisting a flag. The TBM is used to carry out drilling work with a huge cutter. At the same time, manual work was carried out at the Metro station work where the station area got dug. When the tunnel boring machine enters this manual tunnel, it is called a tunnel breakthrough.”

The metro will run underground for a six-kilometre stretch, from Agriculture College ground to Swargate on Nigdi-Swargate line.

Dixit said, “It is one of the major achievements of the Pune Metro. Now, this tunnel boring will start work to dig next tunnel which will go under the Mutha river.”

There is a total of five underground metro rail stations on the six-kilometre stretch. The first station is at Shivajinagar, second is at Civil court, the third station is at Phadke Houd chowk, fourth is at Mandai and the last one is at Swargate.