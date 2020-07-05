Sections
Home / Cities / Agri dept for rain gun irrigation on paddy sown through direct seeding

Agri dept for rain gun irrigation on paddy sown through direct seeding

Faridkot To check excessive extraction of groundwater, the agriculture department will conduct trials of rain gun irrigation method on the fields where paddy is sown through the...

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:54 IST

By Parteek Singh Mahal,

Faridkot To check excessive extraction of groundwater, the agriculture department will conduct trials of rain gun irrigation method on the fields where paddy is sown through the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique.

The agriculture department and soil conservation department together will promote the micro irrigation culture and demonstrate rain gun technology to the farmers. Of 138 blocks in the state, 110 are overexploiting the groundwater.

Agriculture secretary KS Pannu said: “Earlier, it was not successful because of different agronomic practices being followed in paddy and wheat cultivation. With DSR, agronomy is the same and it is the right time to introduce rain gun method. Punjab needs to shift to rain gun method as it is cost effective. It costs about ₹20,000 per acre as against ₹1 lakh for drip irrigation. However, rain gun is not successful for cotton, for that drip irrigation is better,” he said.

Pannu has asked the officials in all districts to promote the method. “For maize crop, funds for trials are available with the agriculture department. For sugarcane, which guzzles as much water as paddy, cane commissioner has been asked to liaise with sugar mills and district soil conservation officers for promoting rain gun technology,” Pannu said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Agri dept for rain gun irrigation on paddy sown through direct seeding
Jul 05, 2020 18:54 IST
Transfer an incidence of service, not act of punishment: HC to BSF officer
Jul 05, 2020 18:52 IST
12 new infections in Mumbai’s Dharavi take slum colony’s tally to 2,323
Jul 05, 2020 18:52 IST
Shift focus to the maritime domain
Jul 05, 2020 18:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.