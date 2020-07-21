Sections
Agri ordinances: Protests held outside Cong MPs’ houses in Amritsar

Farmers demand rollback of Centre orders besides loan waiver for community.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Protesters raising slogans outside the residence of Congress Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla for the withdrawal of the agriculture ordinances in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Protesting against the agriculture ordinances introduced by the Centre, hundreds of farmers gathered outside the residences of Congress MPs here on Tuesday. However, no social distancing was followed by them.

Kisan Majdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) district president Lakhwinder Singh led the stir outside MP Gurjit Singh Aujla’s house, where they raised slogans against the Centre and Punjab government.

The protest outside Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa’s residence was led by Tarn Taran-based farm labourer leader Sukhwinder Singh Sabran.

“The ordinances are not only anti-farmer, but also against the interests of arhtiyas and labourers of Punjab and Haryana. Already, only 6% of agriculture produce is being purchased by government agencies while the rights to pick up 94% of it have been given to private players. Due to this, the yield is being bought on low rates as compared to the MSPs.”



KMSC state general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The government is planning to sell the assets of the Mandi board by privatising the agriculture sector, but we will never allow this.”

The farmers demanded revocation of the ordinances, besides loan waiver for all. During the protests, they also asked the Centre to implement the Swaminathan Commission report.

Meanwhile, MP Aujla said the farmers’ demand is genuine. “I will raise this in parliament. Congress has already been opposing the ordinances. Farmers should protest outside the residences of Akali-BJP MPs.”

