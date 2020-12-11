Ahead of LDCA tournament, cricketers converge at Mohali’s PCA stadium for training

Players practising in the nets at the PCA Stadium in Phase 9, Mohali, on Friday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

It was a day of joy and thrill at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Friday, as 31 senior cricketers converged to attend a 10-day camp under the supervision of head coach Munish Bali and fielding coach Sandeep Sawal.

After a gap of almost nine months, PCA is organising a full-fledged camp following all Covid protocols. The preparatory camp is being organised ahead of a tournament by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) from December 18 in Ludhiana, to be followed by the domestic season starting in January.

All cricketers and support staff underwent mandatory tests at individual level and were found fit for the camp.

The campers include Mandeep Singh, Rahul Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, Abhinav Sharma, Aarush Sabharwal, Salil Arora, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Mayank Markande, Ikjot Thind, Gurkeerat Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Nehal Wadhera, Baltej Singh, Krishan, Gitansh Khera, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran (subject to permission), Harjas Singh, Abhishek Gupta, Naman Dhir, Abhijeet Garg, Himanshu Satyawan and Kuwar Pathak.

“The players and support staff are happy to be back at the ground. Players had been training at individual level for fitness and skills. It is wonderful to have them in a group and train as a unit. I’m sure this camp will help them get back into the playing mode,” said PCA secretary and former Ranji Trophy cricketer Puneet Bali.

“The tournament at Ludhiana will provide players a platform to play matches after a long gap and prepare for future domestic matches,” added Bali.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj has also been asked to come out of retirement and play in the tournament, following which he has written to the BCCI for an NOC. The board’s response is awaited.

The 38-year-old southpaw will represent Punjab in the LDCA tournament if given permission by BCCI.

A few days ago, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal had visited Chandigarh and Mullanpur cricket grounds to inspect whether they can host upcoming domestic matches in January amid the pandemic.