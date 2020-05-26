Ahead of monsoon, Chaura Bazaar retailers seek respite from water-logging woes

Sections
Updated: May 26, 2020 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chaura Bazaar retailers urged mayor Balkar Sandhu to get the old Talab Bazaar drain unclogged ahead of monsoon as it causes water-logging in the locality after rains every year.

Sandhu and senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra had visited Chaura Bazaar on Monday to participate in a Covid-19 awareness drive. They distributed masks among visitors and shopkeepers. They also apprised the traders of the importance of maintaining hygiene.

State general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, Sunil Mehra, said, “An old drain which starts from Talab Bazaar and merges with Buddha Nullah moving through different parts of the old city, has been choked for years. Due to this, rainwater accumulates in most of the old city areas and shopkeepers suffer losses.”

We urged the municipal corporation (MC) to expedite the work of cleaning the sewer lines in the city so that residents do not suffer during monsoon.



Mayor Balkar Sandhu said he directed the MC staff to speed up the work of cleaning the sewer lines. “The officials have also been directed to clean the Buddha Nullah ahead of monsoon so that the internal drains, which discharge waste in the Nullah, do not choke during monsoon,” said mayor.

