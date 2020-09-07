Ahead of Mumbai return, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut gets Y+ CRPF security cover

The Union home ministry on Monday provided Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) protection to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been getting threats after a faceoff with Maharashtra Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on social media last week.

Under the Y+ category, a personal security officer (PSO) will accompany her all the time, while a security personnel will be provided at her residence as well.

Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s direction, an assessment of the threat perception to the actor was carried out. “We submitted our report to the home department. The ministry of home affairs has decided to provide the CRPF security to Kangana. The state’s intelligence agencies will be assessing the threat perception to her from time to time.”

Though Kangana belongs to Bhambla village in the state’s Mandi district, she has constructed a house in the scenic tourist town of Manali, where she is staying with her family at present. She will be returning to Mumbai on September 9.

On Sunday, the chief minister said, “Kangana is Himachal’s daughter and it becomes our responsibility to protect her. Her father has sought police protection. I also spoke to her sister. The DGP has been directed in this regard. We are discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside the state as she is leaving for Mumbai on September 9.”

ACTOR GETS THREATS AFTER SPAT WITH RAUT

Accusing Sanjay Raut of “empowering those who exploit women” in the country, the Bollywood actor said that daughters of India will never forgive him for his abusive statement. “Sanjay Raut ji, you called me ‘haramkhor’. It shows your mindset. If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still, I will come to Mumbai on September 9,” Ranaut said in a video she put out on her official Twitter handle.

“Your people are saying they will break my jaw, they will kill me. Kill me, but this country’s soil is enriched with the blood of those who sacrificed for its dignity and we too will do the same,” she added.

Ranaut cited the Mumbai Police inaction during the Palghar lynching, and it refusing to register a case on the request of the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s in connection with his death, to state why she had turned out to be its critic.

SHANTA KUMAR WRITES TO UDDHAV

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader from Himachal Pradesh and former Union minister Shanta Kumar has written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray that the “brave daughter of Himachal” is the only actor who has been promoting nationalism in Bollywood. “She recently wrote that her agenda was nationalism only. In the political sphere, the Shiv Sena is the only nationalist party after the BJP,” Shanta wrote, adding, “So, I expect the Shiv Sena to support Kangana.”