Ahead of pending board exams in Ludhiana, 7 school heads appointed nodal officers to gather information

The education department has also sent mails to 216 schools asking for details on the number of classrooms available and how many students can be accommodated as per the guidelines.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:40 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

To conduct the board examinations of Classes 10 and 12, the Punjab School Education Board has directed schools to accommodate students in the classrooms maintaining a 6-foot distance and increase the number of classrooms if need be.

To follow the instructions sent by the board, the district education officer (secondary) of Ludhiana Swaranjit Kaur has appointed seven nodal officers to gather information from schools that had earlier been turned into quarantine centres.

The education department has also sent mails to 216 schools asking for details on the number of classrooms available and how many students can be accommodated as per the guidelines. The schools have to send the information to the DEO office by Friday. The school heads will also send names of the five schools nearest to their school affiliated with the board.

The principals will also inform the DEO about the number of teachers available in the schools to perform examination duty and how many of them are deputed on Covid duty.



As per sources, many schools in the district face space constraints and will not be able to accommodate enough students.

DEO Swaranjit Kaur said, “We have deputed seven principals as nodal officers to collect information from schools so that the consolidated data can be sent to the board. We will follow all the instructions sent by the board at all the centers.”

The pending exams for Class 1o and 12 include physical education and sports, home science, math, economics, music (tabla), fundamentals of e-business, computer science, political science, physics, business studies, geography and history.

PSEB instructions to centres

To follow social distancing norms, candidates should be accommodated while maintaining a distance of 6 feet.

Hand sanitizers should be made available at the exam centers in every room.

Cleanliness should be maintained in classrooms and soap should be kept in the washroom.

The candidates will cover their mouths and noses with masks/cloth.

