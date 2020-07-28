Ahead of Rafale touchdown, Section 144 imposed in area around Ambala Air Force station

Sections
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:22 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

(Representative image/Reuters)

Ahead of the arrival of the Rafale aircrafts at Air Force station in Ambala on Wednesday, district magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma imposed Section 144 in the area with immediate effect.

“The orders have been issued to prevent the movement of anti-social elements around the Air Force station and avoid any untoward incident. Photography from places like Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjokhara has also been prohibited,” Sharma said in an order.

Talking about security preparations, superintendent of police, Abhishek Jorwal, said that other than the imposition of Section 144, the use of drones have been prohibited in the area and violators will be booked.

EXCITEMENT IN THE AIR



Due to its proximity to the northern and western frontiers, the Rafale aircrafts are being stationed at the Ambala Air Force station where 17 Squadron of the Golden Arrows has been revived.



Many Ambala residents are sharing images of the aircraft on social media and #Ambala has been trending on Twitter for the last few days.

Sergeant Harinder Sharma (retired) said, “This is a proud moment for us as the Ambala Air Force station has been an important base for the nation since the pre-independence era. With this, the IAF will get stronger.”

Meanwhile, Haryana home Minister and Ambala cantonment MLA, Anil Vij, said Ambala is eager to welcome Rafale jets on its soil. Ambala city MLA Aseem Goyal appealed to residents to switch on their lights from 7pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday to show their support for the event.

