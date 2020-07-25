Sections
Home / Cities / Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Ludhiana markets witness low footfall

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Ludhiana markets witness low footfall

A visit to Jawahar Nagar camp market revealed that more than 30 rakhi stalls were set up which has now been reduced to six, due to lesser people thronging the market and to avoid huge gatherings

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:55 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The market is so depressed that retailers expect the prices to dip further in the run up to the festival (HT photo)

With Raksha Bandhan round the corner, markets across the city witnessed fewer footfall as residents avoided venturing out in public places due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Markets in Ghumar Mandi, Chaura Bazar, Model Town, Shahpur road, Sarabha Nagar are all decked up and shopkeepers have set up stalls with colourful and designer rakhis ranging between ₹20 to ₹300.

A visit to Jawahar Nagar camp market revealed that more than 30 rakhi stalls were set up which has now been reduced to six, due to lesser people thronging the market and to avoid huge gatherings.

Majority of shopkeepers have stated that residents are preferring to buy rakhis online.



Rakhi sale has dipped by 40%, said Sunny Mohindra, owner of the Magazine shop in Ghumar Mandi. “This year, very few customers are visiting the markets to buy rakhis. Not even a single rakhi card has been sold and due to the pandemic as residents are preferring to buy them online,” he said.

The market is so depressed that retailers expect the prices to dip further in the run up to the festival.

Kundan rakhis catch the eye of residents

Kundan and sacred thread rakhis are selling like hot cakes in the city. Many customers are also preferring to buy local rakhis than made in China.

Cartoon rakhis such as Doraemon, Spiderman, Mickey Mouse, Chota Bheem are also in demand.

Akhil Joshi, a retailer from Jawahar Nagar, said, “Earlier we used to sell more than 100 rakhis on a daily basis but this year, very few customers are visiting my shop. I have set up a stall outside the shop so that social distancing can be maintained but since morning only three customers have come in and purchased rakhis.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This PS5 is 24-karat gold plated, and will definitely break your bank
Jul 25, 2020 21:59 IST
Mbappé has less than 3 weeks to recover for Atalanta game
Jul 25, 2020 21:55 IST
China slams ‘forced entry’ of US federal agents into its Houston consulate
Jul 25, 2020 21:49 IST
Sourav Ganguly tests negative for Covid-19
Jul 25, 2020 21:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.