Sections
Home / Cities / Ahmedabad couple tests Covid positive in Panchkula

Ahmedabad couple tests Covid positive in Panchkula

The man and his wife, aged 30 and 24, respectively, had reached Kalka following a death in their family. They flew from Ahmedabad to Delhi and travelled by road to Kalka

Updated: May 30, 2020 02:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Of the 26 cases in Panchkula, 25 have been discharged, leaving one active case. (Representative/Bloomberg)

A software engineer couple in Kalka was the latest to test positive in Panchkula.

However, the duo will not be counted in the district tally, which remains 26, as the couple hails from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Of the 26 cases in Panchkula, 25 have been discharged, leaving one active case.

“The man and his wife, aged 30 and 24, respectively, reached Kalka following a death in their family here. They flew from Ahmedabad to Delhi and travelled by road to Kalka. The man was symptomatic when he reached the town and he gave samples on May 28. On Friday, their reports came positive,” a health official said.



The couple has been moved to the isolation ward of Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. As many as 50 family members have also been quarantined. Some random samples from among them will be collected on Saturday, he said.

On Thursday, a Panchkula resident was found positive in Faridabad. A resident of Sector 12, here, she had returned from the US. After testing positive in Faridabad on Thursday, she was admitted to the ESI hospital locally. As she is a Panchkula resident, she is the only active case from the district.

With 25 of total 26 patients recovering, Panchkula has a recovery rate of 96.15%.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Charity begins with chess?
May 30, 2020 02:31 IST
Showers bring respite in Chandigarh as mercury goes down to 32.1°C
May 30, 2020 02:25 IST
Trump moves to revoke Hong Kong’s trade status, stoking China Rift
May 30, 2020 02:28 IST
‘Viruses reach humans due to exploitation of nature’
May 30, 2020 02:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.