Ahmednagar police book man for giving triple talaq to wife over phone

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:49 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

PUNE The Ahmednagar police have booked Faisal Ghulamuddin Shah (32), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, for giving triple talaq to his 31-year-old wife over the mobile phone.

The complainant had gone to Dubai for a job and had returned to Ahmednagar, her native place, when she received a call from her Mumbai-based husband on November 20. Shah told her that he does not want to have any relation with her and does not want to stay with her, according to the police complaint.

An official of the Bhingar police station where the case is lodged said that the accused allegedly gave her “talaq over the phone” on November 20. The complainant approached the police station and a case under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans the practice of instant triple talaq, was lodged against the accused.

According to the police, the woman has completed a beauty parlour-related course and used to work in Mumbai. She moved to Dubai for better job opportunities and recently returned to Ahmednagar where she owns a flat. The couple has a three-year-old daughter.

Shaikh Moinuddin, head constable, who is the investigating officer in the case, said, “A case has been filed. Since I am on leave, I won’t be able to provide any details.”

