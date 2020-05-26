Sections
AI flight from Delhi lands in Chandigarh with no passenger

While 790 passengers flew in seven flights on Monday, a total of seven flights took off with 675 passengers on board on Tuesday

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Passengers near the Terminal 1 of Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali on Tuesday (Gurminder Singh/Hindustan Times)

A day after domestic air services resumed in the country after two months amid the Covid-19 lockdown, an Air India flight from Delhi landed in Chandigarh International Airport with no passenger and departed with just eight passengers to Dharamshala.

The same flight arrived from Dharamshala with seven passengers and left for Delhi with just eight passengers.

While 790 passengers flew in seven flights on Monday, a total of seven flights took off with 675 passengers on board on Tuesday.

The airline operators said if the airport continues to run at an ultra-low capacity, they might pull off their domestic flights.



An Indigo flight from Mumbai was cancelled due to operational reasons. The flights arrived and departed connecting three cities, including Delhi, Dharamshala and Bengaluru.

An official spokesperson of the airport said an Indigo flight from Delhi arrived with 64 passengers and departed with 98 passengers, while another flight from Bengaluru landed with 100 passengers and left with 30 passengers.

He said an Air Asia flight from Bengaluru arrived with 108 passengers, but departed with just 22 passengers. He added that the last flight landed with 48 passengers and left with 13 passengers on board.

Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary of health department, Chandigarh, said a total of 70 flyers arrived in UT so far and have been advised self-monitoring, as per the Central Government’s guidelines.

