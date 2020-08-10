Sections
AIIMS student dies after jumping from hostel terrace

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said it was not known why the student took the step. No suicide note has been found.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Several NGOs run helplines to address concerns of people who are emotionally distressed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))

A 22-year-old student of AIIMS died after jumping from the terrace of his hostel at the campus on Monday evening, the police said.

A senior AIIMS administration officials said the MBBS student had begun showing symptoms of depression soon after coming to Delhi in 2018 from his home town. The official said that his parents had to take him back to their home town for a while.

The DCP said that he was admitted to the psychiatry ward of the hospital.



“Around 6 pm, he walked out of the ward after seeking an hour’s leave, but instead jumped from the hostel roof,” said the DCP.

He was rushed to the trauma centre, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the death.

Several NGOs run helplines to address concerns of people who are emotionally distressed. Two of these are: +914066202000 for ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 for Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

