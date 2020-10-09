Sections
Aim is maximum utilisation of different sectors to create more jobs: Sinha

Lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on Friday, said that Rs 25,000 crore industrial investments is in the offing and J&K is soon going to secure this investment after...

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on Friday, said that Rs 25,000 crore industrial investments is in the offing and J&K is soon going to secure this investment after announcement of a historic industrial policy.

He was on a visit to the border panchayat Pallanwala in Jammu district under Back to Village 3 programme. He said that the rural-urban divide is being minimised with the J&K government ‘Back to Village’ initiative.

“I’m not here to make new promises, but for optimum implementation and utilisation of funds. Let the public and government meet and discuss their priority projects and begin a new era of rapid development,” he said.

Being an agriculture-oriented region, it will be ensured that all nine farmer-oriented schemes of the government reach the workforce in J&K, he said.



He stressed on the need to reduce monsoon dependency of farmers in the UT and informed the public about installing solar pumps and micro-irrigation schemes initiated by PM Modi.

Expressing his resolve of doubling farmers’ income in the coming years, Sinha said that the same could not be achieved without sincere efforts and implementation of government schemes.

He said that two entrepreneurs from each panchayat are being identified, provided handholding and monetary assistance to start their business ventures. “Even if 8,500 such youth are supported and they each provide livelihood to at least five others, we can have at least 40,000 jobs under the initiative,” he said.

“My objective is maximum utilisation of industries, manufacturing, service sector, village industries, handicraft, tourism, and technology to create more jobs in rural areas,” he said. He called for 100% saturation in four different employment-related schemes of the government, besides all social security schemes including scholarships and pension.

