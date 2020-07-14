Air Arabia gets notice for operating without consent

Sections
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 01:58 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

The state served a show-cause notice to Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia for operating two repatriation flights to Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday without the government’s approval.

Valsa Nair, principal secretary of state civil aviation department, said, “A show cause notice has been issued to the airline’s local office to explain the cause of the lapse by July 14.”

Despite repeated attempts, Air Arabia’s director of corporate communications- Housam Raydan, did not respond to HT’s queries till the time of going to press.

A senior official from the directorate general of civil aviation said, “We are looking into the issue. We will ensure that standard operating procedures in place is followed by the airline henceforth.” As per the SoP, it is mandatory for an operator to secure a no objection certificate for the flight from the state/Union territory of the destination airport, either directly or through external affairs ministry.



