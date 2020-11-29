Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Air India employee killed, colleague hurt as car plunges into gorge in Shimla

Air India employee killed, colleague hurt as car plunges into gorge in Shimla

An Air India employee was killed and his colleague injured after their car plunged into a 100m deep gorge near Shimla in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased has been...

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 20:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

An Air India employee was killed and his colleague injured after their car plunged into a 100m deep gorge near Shimla in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Kandaghat in Solan district, while the injured is Suneet Kumar, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Both are posted in Jubbarhatti.

The mishap took place when they were on their way to Totu. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Jathiya Devi following which the car plunged into a gorge.

Shimla superintendent of police Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said police are conducting an investigation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Nov 29, 2020 19:40 IST
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Nov 29, 2020 18:08 IST
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
Nov 29, 2020 15:45 IST
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Nov 29, 2020 19:15 IST

latest news

Wife of scribe in UP who died of burns threatens to immolate self, demands arrest of killers
Nov 29, 2020 20:29 IST
Air India employee killed, colleague hurt as car plunges into gorge in Shimla
Nov 29, 2020 20:24 IST
Assistant commandant killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
Nov 29, 2020 20:19 IST
Dogs roam freely, tug at unattended dead body in Uttar Pradesh hospital
Nov 29, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.