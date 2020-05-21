Sections
Air India flight to bring NRIs from Ukraine to Chandigarh airport

The other flight is scheduled to arrive at Chandigarh from the USA on May 30

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The flight will arrive from Ukraine via Delhi to Chandigarh at 1:30pm and depart at 2:30pm. (HT Photo)

Under the Air India’s evacuation plan, the first flight will bring non-resident Indians (NRIs) stuck in Ukraine at the Chandigarh International Airport on Friday.

The flight will arrive from Ukraine via Delhi to Chandigarh at 1:30pm and depart at 2:30pm. Confirming the same, a Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) spokesperson, however, said the number of passengers and their details were undisclosed.

As per the schedule, there will be four flights (two arrival + two departures) operating on Friday and May 30 to/from Chandigarh International Airport. The May 30 flight will bring NRIs from USA via Delhi to Chandigarh at 10:05am, and depart to Delhi at 10:45am from Chandigarh.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said all returnees will be quarantined, either at paid accommodation or at their homes, as per their choice. “We have already arranged for their screening at the airport and those found with symptoms will be isolated whereas asymptomatic cases will be quarantined for 14 days,” he said.



