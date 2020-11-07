Sections
Air quality in 10 Haryana cities turns ‘severe’ as farm fires rage

The number of active fire locations (AFL) in the state have crossed 7,000-mark.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 20:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A thick layer of smog in Gurugram on Saturday. (ANI)

The air quality in 10 cities of Haryana turned ‘severe’ on Saturday even as farm fires continued to rage in the state.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of 10 Haryana cities, including those in the national capital region (NCR), was measured above 400. The AQI of Dharuhera was 474 followed by Faridabad (442), Jind (440), Gurugram (439), Manesar (434), Hisar(430), Rohtak (424) Bahadurgarh (421), Ballabhgarh (418) and Fatehabad (414).

The air quality of six cities—Bhiwani, Kaithal, Narnaul, Panipat, Sonepat and Sirsa— was ’very poor’ as the AQI remained above 300. Ambala, Kurukshetra and Palwal recorded ’poor’ AQI.

Meanwhile, the number of active fire locations (AFL) in the state have crossed 7,000-mark. As per the figures of Haryana Space Applications Centre, the state reported 215 incidents of farm fires in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of AFLs to 7,030. Kaithal district topped the list with 1,303 incidents of farm fires since September 25, followed by 1,034 in Fatehabad, 1,001 in Karnal, 829 in Kurukshetra, 783 in Ambala and 645 in Jind.

