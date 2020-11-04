Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Air quality in Ambala, Fatehabad turns ‘severe’, ‘very poor’ in nine Haryana cities

Air quality in Ambala, Fatehabad turns ‘severe’, ‘very poor’ in nine Haryana cities

As per the latest data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 273 fresh active fire locations were detected in the state on Wednesday

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

(File picture)

The air quality in Haryana’s Fatehabad and Ambala districts turned ‘severe’ on Wednesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. The air quality index (AQI) of Fatehabad was 452 and Ambala 408.

The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor and 401 to 500 severe.

The AQI of nine cities including Kaithal (382), Yamunanagar (369), Panipat (368), Jind (367), Hisar (350), Bahadurgarh (340), Sirsa (332), Sonipat (330) and Faridabad (321) was ‘very poor’ while the air quality in six other cities including Karnal (298), Gurugram (296), Ballabgarh (288), Bhiwani (288), Manesar (283), Rohtak (267) was ‘poor’.

The AQI in Chandigarh was ‘poor’ at 203.

Meanwhile, as per the latest data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 273 fresh active fire locations were detected in the state on Wednesday, taking the total cases of farm fires during this year’s paddy harvesting season to 6,382.

As per the data compiled by the Haryana Pollution Control Board, maximum farm fire incidents were reported from Kaithal (1,193), followed by Karnal (974), Kurukshetra (821), Fatehabad (818), Ambala (769), Yamunanagar (434), Jind (513), Hisar (177), Sirsa (277), Palwal (106).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Nov 05, 2020 03:59 IST
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Nov 05, 2020 03:58 IST
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 23:55 IST
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
Nov 05, 2020 02:03 IST

latest news

Whoever gets to sit in the Oval Office will be leading a weak US govt roiled by political rift
Nov 05, 2020 04:29 IST
US Presidential Election 2020: Ballots in, battle is on
Nov 05, 2020 04:22 IST
Democrats’ hope of a Blue Wave didn’t pan out as they expected
Nov 05, 2020 04:18 IST
Donald Trump immigration rule takes effect again during appeal
Nov 05, 2020 04:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.