Air quality in Ambala, Fatehabad turns ‘severe’, ‘very poor’ in nine Haryana cities

The air quality in Haryana’s Fatehabad and Ambala districts turned ‘severe’ on Wednesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. The air quality index (AQI) of Fatehabad was 452 and Ambala 408.

The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor and 401 to 500 severe.

The AQI of nine cities including Kaithal (382), Yamunanagar (369), Panipat (368), Jind (367), Hisar (350), Bahadurgarh (340), Sirsa (332), Sonipat (330) and Faridabad (321) was ‘very poor’ while the air quality in six other cities including Karnal (298), Gurugram (296), Ballabgarh (288), Bhiwani (288), Manesar (283), Rohtak (267) was ‘poor’.

The AQI in Chandigarh was ‘poor’ at 203.

Meanwhile, as per the latest data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 273 fresh active fire locations were detected in the state on Wednesday, taking the total cases of farm fires during this year’s paddy harvesting season to 6,382.

As per the data compiled by the Haryana Pollution Control Board, maximum farm fire incidents were reported from Kaithal (1,193), followed by Karnal (974), Kurukshetra (821), Fatehabad (818), Ambala (769), Yamunanagar (434), Jind (513), Hisar (177), Sirsa (277), Palwal (106).