Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ajit Pawar asks officials to remain alert amid worries over new Covid-19 strain

Ajit Pawar asks officials to remain alert amid worries over new Covid-19 strain

PUNE Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the administration to take extra precautions and stay alert amid the cases of...

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 20:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the administration to take extra precautions and stay alert amid the cases of new UK strain being reported in the city and the state.

Pawar on Friday took a review meeting of Covid-19 situation in the city. Elected members and all the top bureaucrats were present for the meeting.

Pawar said, “It is good that the pandemic situation is in control in Pune city and overall district, but we should be alert as cases of the new strain are being reported.”

The elected member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Bapat said that though the situation is under control, the administration must prepare for the worst.

“From the last few weeks, the administration has stopped updating to the media and common public about Covid-19,” he claimed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
by hindustantimes.com |Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Delhi airport mandates Covid-19 test, 7-day quarantine for UK passengers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
Covid-19 ‘out of control’ in London, mayor declares ‘major incident’
by Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Special Forces’ Captain Ankit Gupta remains missing, search on at Jodhpur lake
by Jaykishan Sharma & Dinesh Bothra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

‘She’s had enough’: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West headed for divorce
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Jharkhand HC pulls up govt for shifting jailed Lalu Prasad to bungalow
by Bedanti Saran | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Smith says Australia would ‘love to play at Gabba’ despite strict protocols
by hindustantimes.com
Meet the dream catchers at work in Khwaabgaon,village of art in West Bengal
by Madhusree Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.