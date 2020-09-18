Sections
Ajit Pawar inspects Pune metro sites, assures funds from state govt

PUNE Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Friday morning spent two hours visiting the sites of metro project in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and assured enough funds from the state government for the project.

To avoid traffic Pawar visited the sites from 6 am to 10 am along with other metro officials. Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Metro Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) was present along with Pawar to brief the progress of the project.

Pawar said, “I will ensure that the Pune metro will get smooth funding of the state’s share and work will not be halted due to money shortage.”

He first visited the Pimpri-Chinchwad line and even took a trial run of the metro. He went into the driver’s cabin and was given a detailed information on the metro line.



Later, Pawar visited the underground metro work at College of Agriculture, Pune and took an update about the tunnelling work.

Dixit said, “The elevated works are 80 per cent completed. Even after lockdown, metro work is coming back on track.”

Pawar travelled by metro from Sant Tukaramnagar station to Pimpri. While travelling he also enquired about the ticket system. Later, he visited the Civil Court, Nal Stop, Garware College and Swargate areas and inspected the work. Metro officials who were present with him briefed him at every junction.

