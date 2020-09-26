Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ajitpal Singh is DM sports for Ludhiana

Ajitpal Singh is DM sports for Ludhiana

The mentor will monitor the sports activities held online and impart training to physical education teachers

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The state education department has deputed district mentors (DMs) (sports) to raise the standard of sports in schools across districts under the ‘Khedo Punjab, Tandrust Punjab’ project. Ajit Pal Singh, a physical education teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, has been appointed as the district mentor for Ludhiana.

The mentor will ensure that talent hunts and annual athletic meets are organised in all schools after they reopen. He will monitor the sports activities held online and give suggestions to the sports teachers.Singh will also hold seminars and training sessions for the physical education teachers to plan various sports activities for students.

Very few sports activities were conducted for students in the past five months owing to the shutdown of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 20:13 IST
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
Sep 26, 2020 20:40 IST
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 20:07 IST
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Sep 26, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan deny consuming drugs: report
Sep 26, 2020 20:38 IST
IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- SRH innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Sep 26, 2020 20:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s statement on mental illness is problematic and untrue
Sep 26, 2020 20:32 IST
US imposes curbs on exports to China’s top chipmaker SMIC
Sep 26, 2020 20:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.