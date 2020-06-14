Sections
Akal Takht chief says his 'Khalistan' remarks misinterpreted to incite Sikhs through social media

In a fresh statement issued yesterday from Talwani Sabo in Punjab’s Bathinda, Giani Harpreet Singh said, “Many adverse agencies are making attempts to mislead the youth by misinterpreting his meaningful statement.”

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:28 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Talwandi Sabo Punjab

At a press conference on June 06, to mark the 36th anniversary of Army operation to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple premises, Giani Harpreet Singh had allegedly made separatist remarks. (ANI)

Days after making remarks that every “Sikh wants Khalistan”, acting Jathedar of the Akhal Takht has said that the comments he made were misinterpreted.

In a fresh statement issued yesterday from Talwani Sabo in Punjab’s Bathinda, Giani Harpreet Singh said, “Many adverse agencies are making attempts to mislead the youth by misinterpreting his meaningful statement. Such adverse forces are doing this for their political benefit by pushing Sikh on the path of terrorism and inciting Sikhs through social media.”

The Jathedar, or leader, of Sikh’s highest temporal seat Akal Takht, added that those who are spewing venom against Sikhs are followers of same hate politics and terrorism.

Banned radical groups, which are operating from overseas, played up the statement made by Jathedar as a propaganda tool to stir up the sentiments on social media creating a flutter in various circuits.



However, clarifying his stand, the Jathedar cautioned Sikh and urged them to be cautious and aware of such elements, who want to push Sikhs on the path of violence.

“In fact, my statement has hurt those who want to define Sikh with false and hateful idea forcibly attached to the political ideology of Khalistan, people want to satisfy their bosses by inciting them on social media. Beware of such people and create a political movement within the democratic structure so that people from all walks of life in the Punjab region can enjoy a state like Sher e Punjab,” Giani Harpreet Singh emphasised.

“Sikhism could not be defined by the idea of Khalistan alone, Sikhism is the global idea and this idea should bring peace to the world,” he added.

At a press conference on June 06, to mark the 36th anniversary of Army operation to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple premises, Giani Harpreet Singh had allegedly made separatist remarks.

However, a week later, he cited scriptures in Sikhism to support democratic set-up.

“According to the concept given by Gurbani, Begumpura or Halemi Raj is the birthright of Sikh community and at a different time Sikh leaders living in democratic structures have made many statements about its achievements and framework and many seminars and there have been talked about,” he said in a statement.

According to Gurmat ideology, the concept of Halemi Raj or Begumpura fully expresses the Sikh sentiments and the Indian constitution also gives every Sikh the right to carry out this struggle peacefully at the political level within a democratic structure.

“Sikhs always wanted to be treated equally and justify as they also want to treat others the same way Sikhs have shown this during the regime of Maharaja Ranjit Singh,” Giani added.

