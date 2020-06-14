Akal Takht fetes Ludhiana doctor for raising corona awareness

Dr Harpal Singh Selhi, head of orthopaedic department at the Dayanand Medical College, has been felicitated by the supreme Sikh body Akal Takht for raising awareness on Covid-19. In a YouTube video made last month, the doctor demonstrated how to wear a face mask without disturbing the beard and turban. “We are thankful to Dr Selhi for introducing the method to Sikh healthcare providers worldwide, so that they can serve humanity while maintaining their faith,” said jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, who felicitated him in Amritsar recently.