Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Akali Dal extends support to protesting farmers in Haryana

Akali Dal extends support to protesting farmers in Haryana

The decision to support farmer protests was taken during a state-level meeting of party leaders in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

The Haryana unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal has extended its support to farmer union leaders in their protest against the Centre’s newly enacted agriculture bills.

The decision to support farmer protests was taken during a state-level meeting of party leaders in Kurukshetra on Thursday. While addressing media persons, president of Haryana unit of SAD Sharanjit Singh Sohta slammed the BJP for ignoring interests of farmers and imposing the new laws without a discussion. He also compared the BJP regime with the British rule.

He said the SAD has always stood with the farmers and will continue its support to farmer unions in their fight against these ‘black laws’. “The party leaders will observe black Diwali and Dussehra this year by installing flag atop their houses,” he added.

Sahota also said that the leaders of other parties should also follow Harsimrat Kaur Badal and resign in support of the farmers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 08, 2020 20:06 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner,Bairstow go strong, 50-up for SRH
Oct 08, 2020 20:09 IST
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
Oct 08, 2020 19:46 IST
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
Oct 08, 2020 19:54 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 08, 2020 19:58 IST
Haryana doctors’ body writes to Khattar over Kaithal CMO’s suspension
Oct 08, 2020 19:53 IST
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
Oct 08, 2020 19:54 IST
Ban on entry of BJP-JJP leaders in two Fatehabad villages
Oct 08, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.