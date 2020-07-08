Akalis first backstabbed Sikhs, now ditching farmers for power: Jakhar

Sections
Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has already backstabbed the Sikh community and is now ditching the farmers by supporting the central government’s agriculture ordinances to get a share in spoils of power.

Addressing a gathering of farmers at Litran village in Jalandhar, Jakhar said the Congress’ state unit will explore ways of challenging the validity of the ordinances brought by the Narendra Modi-led government as they violated the basic spirit of the Indian Constitution.

Accompanied by Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, MLAs Pargat Singh, Hardev Singh Laddi and state water resources chairman Jagbir Singh Brar and others, Jakhar said the Centre has no right to frame any law on the subject.

The former Gurdaspur MP said the ordinances were aimed at breaking the backbone of the of country’s foodgrain growers.



“The move to stop government purchase of foodgrains is aimed at making the farmers a puppet of the private players to whom the BJP government wanted to benefit. The Akalis are more concerned about enjoying power rather than protecting the interests of the state and its people,” added Jakhar.

The Akalis have already backstabbed the Sikh community as a series of incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib took place during their tenure, he claimed.

