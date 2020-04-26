Akshaya Tritiya: Jewellers, consumers in Ludhiana miss the usual hustle-bustle

Sections
Although, some top companies are selling products online, they are also finding fewer customers

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 02:59 IST

By Amarpal Singh, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Akshaya Tritiya, a spring festival mainly observed by Hindus and Jains, signifies the day of unending prosperity. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

Lockdown has dampened the spirit of this year’s Akshaya Tritiya for both consumers and jewellers . Although top companies are selling products online, they are also finding fewer customers in the state.

Akshaya Tritiya, a spring festival mainly observed by Hindus and Jains, signifies the day of unending prosperity. On this day, they purchase gold products or invest in properties.

According to jewellers, Akshaya Tritiya used to be a day of huge business, and huge rush of customers was common at their shops every year.

“But today, shops are closed and we are sitting home,” said Anand Sikri, president of the Jewellers Association, while recalling the hustle and bustle in the market witnessed on this day.



“This time, enthusiasm is missing. Jewellers are sitting at home and unable to sell anything, even online,” he said, adding he had not received even a single call from any customer since morning, which had never been the case earlier.

Nand Kumar Jain from Munish Diamonds said, “The country’s economic growth was already slow, but now it has been hit hard by the lockdown.”

“Residents are also showing less interest in buying gold. They are rather focusing on purchasing grocery items, medicines and arranging money for their workers,” he said.

Asim Nagpal from Tanishq, Ludhiana, said, “The company is booking some orders with advance payment on its online portal, but products will be delivered to customers only after the lockdown is over.”

“However, people are hesitating to make big purchases, and most of them are preferring coins. Gold jewellery worth less than Rs 2 lakh is available on the portal,” he said.

