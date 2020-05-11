Alarm in police force as 8 more BMP jawans test +ve

PATNA

Eight members of Bihar Military Police (BMP) were among 50 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 746 in the state.

Eleven cases were reported from Patna, five each from Khagaria and Sheikhpura, four each from Begusarai and Nawada, three each from Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur, two each from Supaul, Madhubani, Nawada, Gopalganj, Bhagalpur and Banka and one each from Purnea, Sitamarhi and Saharsa.

With eight more cases in the BMP, the total number of infected in the Bihar Police has gone up to 21, including 13 from the BMP alone.

All eight fresh cases were reported from Khajpura area of Patna, where the BMP station, housing over 10,000 personnel from different battalions, is located. While Khajpura was earlier declared a hot spot, the BMP campus itself was designated as a containment zone after five jawans tested positive.

Sources said samples from over 320 jawans have been sent for tests.

Apart from 13 BMP members, eight other policemen have also got infected.

“Policemen are here, there and everywhere. Be it railway stations, main roads, hospitals or even different colonies and villages, they move to places they also have no knowledge about in advance and hence are more vulnerable,” said a medical officer.

The home department has asked the police headquarters to boost the immunity of all jawans and provide proper supplements after consultation with experts.

ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said the police headquarters said, “We have already asked for door-to-door screening on the BMP campus. That is important now.”

Meanwhile, 23 patients recovered during the last 24 hours from different facilities in the state. Out of the total 746 Covid-19 cases, 377 patients have recovered while six have died, the most recent fatality being on Sunday.

As on Monday, Munger topped with 115 cases, followed by Patna (72), Rohtas (59), Buxar (56), Nalanda (50), Siwan (33), Kaimur (32), Begusarai (31), Madhubani (26), Bhagalpur (25), Bhojpur, Gopalganj (20 each), Auragabad (15), East Champaran, Darbhanga (14 each), Nawada (13), West Champaran, Katihar, Arwal, Khagaria (11 each), Saharsa (10), Madhepura, Kishanganj (9 each), Saran, Samastipur, Gaya (8 each), Muzaffarpur (9), Sitamarhi, Sheikhpura (7 each), Banka, (6), Jehanabad (5), Lakhisarai, Araria, Vaishali (4 each), Sheohar, Supaul and Purnea (3 each).