Home / Cities / Alertness, minimal public movement a priority: J&K chief secretary

He directed the concerned DCs to ensure that very stringent movement policy remains in force to restrict any kind of non-essential inter-state movement

Updated: May 29, 2020 20:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

With a recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the country following substantive relaxations in the movement of people via air and rail routes under lockdown 4.0, it has become all the more imperative to be aggressive in contact tracing and surveillance, chief secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam said this while reviewing the mitigation efforts in the Union territory with all deputy commissioners and chief medical officers, here over a video conference.

At the outset financial commissioner, health gave out a brief regarding the state of readiness and the coronavirus case scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. It was revealed that with 11,835 tests per million population, Jammu and Kashmir is highest in the country. The doubling rate of 17.2 days and recovery rate of around 44% in the Union territory is also more than the national average.

Appreciating the efforts of the health workers and administration across all districts in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, chief secretary said that 48% of all positive cases in the UT, being contacts, indicate highly aggressive contact tracing and surveillance. Whereas travellers from different parts of the country amounting to 32% of the total positive cases can be attributed to the stringent policy to sample, test and quarantine of each incoming individual to the UT, he added.

Attributing the recent spike in cases in some districts to the influx of travellers from outside J&K, Subrahmanyam directed the concerned DCs to ensure that very stringent movement policy remains in force to restrict any kind of non-essential inter-state movement.



