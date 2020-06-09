All courts now functional in Gautam Budh Nagar

All courts in the Gautam Budh Nagar district have resumed operations from Monday.

“Earlier only four courts were functioning virtually through video conferencing. Today, all courts including upper and lower courts started their operations. Some physical courts also functioned on Monday where the judge and advocates wore masks throughout the proceedings. Only four advocates were allowed at a time in the court. Social distance and social distancing norms were followed. Other courts functioned virtually. Judges can decide whether to hear cases in physical court or virtual court,” Minakshi Sinha, secretary, district legal services authority (DLSA) said on Monday.

Gautam Budh Nagar district bar association president Sanjeev Verma said, “Proceedings in sessions courts were carried out via virtual courts. Majority of lower courts functioned normally while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines and maintaining social distancing.”

“Further the High Court has directed not to take strict legal action against petitioners who could not come for hearing on their respective hearing date. Currently, only advocates are being allowed inside the courts and petitioners are being called if absolutely necessary,” said Verma.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) on Monday also started hearings through video conferencing from the Rera office in Greater Noida. UP-Rera member Balvinder Kumar heard 73 cases through video conferencing on Monday. Kumar was conducting hearings from home earlier.

“Today, I a conducted virtual hearing for 54 cases of bench 2, and 19 cases of bench 3. In eight cases of bench 3, orders have been reserved,” said Kumar, who is the presiding officer of bench 2.

Meanwhile, complainants and builder representatives have welcomed the virtual hearing system. UP-Rera chairman, Rajive Kumar, said, “We have received over 100 feedback forms for virtual court hearing. According to most of the forms,virtual hearing system is a positive step.”