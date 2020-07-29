All eyes on the sky, excitement in the air in Ambala as first batch of Rafale combat aircraft lands home

Security was increased around the Ambala air base on Wednesday ahead of the landing of the first batch of Rafale combat aircraft. (HT Photo)

Ambala: It’s all eyes on the sky and excitement in the air as Ambala gears up to welcome the first batch of the five Rafale combat aircraft on Wednesday.

It’s a proud day for every Indian but even more special for Ambala residents as Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria receives the fighter jets of the first Rafale squadron arriving from France via Abu Dhabi this afternoon.

Once the five aircraft land in Ambala, the pilots led by 17 Golden Arrows Squadron commanding officer Group Captain Harkirat Singh, would meet the Air Chief and brief him about their flying and training in France.

The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later.

Barricades put up en route to the Ambala air base as security was stepped up on Wednesday. ( HT Photo )

VIGIL UP ON THE GROUND

Munish Sehgal, DSP (Traffic), Ambala, said the administration is on a high alert and the gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited.

Ram Kumar, DSP Ambala, said that the Ambala Cantt area has been made a ‘no-drone area’ as it is a sensitive zone. Action will be taken against those violating no-photography orders.

Police made announcements and informed local residents not to gather on roofs or engage in photography between 10am and 5pm on Wednesday. Barricades were put up 3km from the air base and Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, was imposed.

The local media was also kept at a distance.

But the roar of homecoming of the fighter jets will be difficult to miss.

Meanwhile, residents of Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjkora villages adjoining the air base were keeping their fingers crossed amid the overcast conditions.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” for Ambala on Wednesday.

Residents organised a hawan (prayer) at a temple near the air base to welcome the Rafale combat aircraft in Ambala. “According to Hindu tradition, every holy task is initiated with a hawan, so we prayed for the successful landing of the aircraft,” Viresh Shandilya, a local resident, said.

ONE OF THE OLDEST AIR BASES THAT WAS ATTACKED IN ‘65, ‘71 WARS

The Rafale fighter jets will be part of one of India’s oldest and strategic air bases in Ambala.

The air base was established in 1919 and home to the Bristol Fighters of the 99 Squadron of the Royal Air Force. It became the headquarters of the Royal Air Force, India Command, in 1922 and was the flying instructors’ school from 1948-54.

Located 220km from the Indo-Pak border, the base was attacked by Pakistan in the 1965 and 1971 wars.

Last year, then IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa resurrected the 17 Golden Arrows Squadron, which he commanded during the Kargil war in 1999.

Marshal of the Indian Air Force the late Arjan Singh had also been in command of the Ambala air base as a group captain and so had Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee, the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Air Force, when he was in charge of a squadron in Ambala.