Sections
Home / Cities / Himachal to open shops with 50% staff strength from Monday

Himachal to open shops with 50% staff strength from Monday

The establishments that were earlier allowed to open shall also operate within the specified timings except for tyre puncture shops, which have been allowed to remain open from 10am to 5pm.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(Deepak Sansta/HT)

The state government has decided to implement the Union home ministry’s latest guidelines on opening of shops, officials said on Sunday.

In rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls will remain open. In urban areas, all stand-alone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes, barring shops in multi and single-brand malls, will operate during the curfew relaxation time. However, the shops in markets or market complexes and shopping malls in urban areas will remain closed.

The establishments that were earlier allowed to open shall also operate within the specified timings except for tyre puncture shops, which have been allowed to remain open from 10am to 5pm.

A state government spokesperson said these shops will be allowed to open only with 50% strength of workers who will strictly adhere to prevention norms. These relaxations will not be applicable in containment zones.



Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap also ordered opening of all shops, except malls and liquor vends in the district’s rural and urban areas between 10am and 2pm from Monday onwards.

He said the order was issued following the revised guidelines of the Union home ministry and the subsequent instruction by Himachal chief secretary.

In Hamirpur, district magistrate Hartikesh Meena on Sunday announced more exemptions in the lockdown norms for people except those living in containment zones. However, wearing masks while venturing out is mandatory for all. People will be free to take morning walks from 5.30am to 7am.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 19:39 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
Covid-19 outbreak: Tripura witnesses first wedding amidst lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.