All those who returned from Shri Hazur Sahib to be quarantined: Mohali DC Girish Dayalan

The step was taken after five asymptomatic people who returned from Shri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Tarn Taran district

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

After five asymptomatic people who returned from Shri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Tarn Taran district, all those returning from the pilgrimage will be put in quarantine facilities of the district administration, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said.

He said samples of all returning pilgrims will be collected by teams of the health department.

Dayalan said if found positive, they will be put under isolation in state quarantine facilities, and if negative, they will be put under home quarantine for 14 days.

