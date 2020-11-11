Sections
All-women self-help group join hands with garment unit in Ludhiana

The garment unit will get their products manufactured by the SHG while also providing them with marketing support throughout the process of production.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Women from a self-help group in Noorpur Bet, a small hamlet situated by the bank of Satluj amidst trails of paddy field, are set to embark on an entrepreneurial journey with a garment unit of the district. The self-help group called Baba Jhandewalan comprises 15 members from Noorpur Bet with the youngest one being 20 years old.

The business centre was inaugurated on Wednesday by Ludhiana ADC(D), Sandeep Kumar and Neeti Jain, director of Neva Garments in presence of village panchayat among others.

“There cannot be a better time to invest in livelihood programmes. especially because rural expenditure is at an all-time low due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sandeep Kumar.

The garment unit will get their products manufactured by the SHG while also providing them with necessary handholding for a month and marketing support throughout the process of production. This comes at a time when the city has seen a mass exodus of workers due to the pandemic.

A member of the SHG said, “It is time we stop saying we are not ready to become an entrepreneur, we will learn on the go as we do things and we are not scared to fail and learn.”

This project is conceptualised and executed with the efforts of district development fellow, Aishwarya Dixit who has been appointed by the state government in Ludhiana.

