Sections
Home / Cities / Alleged kingpin of match-fixing racket Dandiwal sent to judicial custody

Alleged kingpin of match-fixing racket Dandiwal sent to judicial custody

Dandiwal was in police custody since his arrest on July 6 while Durgesh was arrested by the police from his house at Aterna village in Sonepat, Haryana on July 10

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A local court on Thursday sent Ravinder Dandiwal, the kingpin of an international tennis match-fixing racket, and another suspect Durgesh to judicial custody in Ludhiana jail. They were produced before a local court in Kharar.

Dandiwal was in police custody since his arrest on July 6 while Durgesh was arrested by the police from his house at Aterna village in Sonepat, Haryana on July 10.

Mohali Superintendent of Police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said, “We have recovered high-resolution cameras from Durgesh’s acquaintances. The statements of 22 players will be recorded soon as they are identified.”

“The representatives have given us email IDs that were used to communicate with match organisers. The email IDs have been sent for digital forensic science,” she said.



The SP added that the statements of the stadium owners were recorded for a thorough investigation.

Inspector Sukhveer Singh said, “The cameras were recovered from a resident of Faridkot. It was found that Durgesh had purchased the cameras from a Hisar-based company, CWD.”

Mohali police had also called the legal representatives of few online streaming platforms including ‘FanCode’ and sought their written replies in connection with the verification process of streaming the match, held at Sawara village here.

As per the information, the complainant in the case, Parvinder Singh, had taken the stadium from the owners on lease.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

200 beds at Ambedkar Nagar hospital for Covid patients
Jul 16, 2020 22:48 IST
UT holds review meeting with CBSE for PISA preparedness
Jul 16, 2020 22:47 IST
4 dead in two building collapse incidents in Mumbai as rains lash city
Jul 16, 2020 22:45 IST
PU may start online teaching for ongoing classes from August
Jul 16, 2020 22:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.