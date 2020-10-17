Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Alleged vandalism: Three detained for torching six two-wheelers in Pune

Alleged vandalism: Three detained for torching six two-wheelers in Pune

The total damage is estimated to be worth around Rs 68,000, according to the police

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The vehicles parked in an open lane in Lakshminagar belonged to people living in the lane. The reason for the vandalism is not yet known, said police. (HT PHOTO)

The city police have detained three men for vandalism and torching six two-wheelers in Yerawada in the early hours of Friday.

The total damage is estimated to be worth around Rs 68,000, according to the police.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad alias Rahim Rehman Shaikh (19), Ajay Shantaram Ovhal (19), Vishal alias Pappu Arun Rajge (28), all resident of Lakshminagar, Yerawada.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Somnath Sopak Gaikwad (28) a rickshaw driver living in the area.



The vehicles parked in an open lane in Lakshminagar belonged to people living in the lane. The reason for the vandalism is not yet known, said police.

Shaikh has a case of attempted murder registered against him and has faced preventive police action in the past, while Rajge has a case of preparing for dacoity registered against him.

“The three people had been in a fight with the complainant hours before the vandalism. The neighbours in the area told the police during preliminary investigation that the group of men used to sit, drink, and create ruckus in the area often,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

“He told them to not sit in the area . Other people in the area also had similar issues with them. So the complainant had a fight with them at 10:30-11pm. Based on the complaint, we have added the Section for attempted murder,” he said.

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempted murder) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Police sub-inspector Mangesh Bhange of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Oct 17, 2020 16:06 IST
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Oct 17, 2020 15:27 IST
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Oct 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Oct 17, 2020 14:57 IST

latest news

When Prasad hid the ball that fetched Kumble his ‘Perfect 10’
Oct 17, 2020 16:39 IST
87-year-old donates liver and cornea, marks 14th donation in Pune since lockdown
Oct 17, 2020 16:39 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Injury-hit DC look to continue momentum vs CSK
Oct 17, 2020 16:34 IST
British Covid-19 testing adviser calls for ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown
Oct 17, 2020 16:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.