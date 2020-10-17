Alleged vandalism: Three detained for torching six two-wheelers in Pune

The city police have detained three men for vandalism and torching six two-wheelers in Yerawada in the early hours of Friday.

The total damage is estimated to be worth around Rs 68,000, according to the police.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad alias Rahim Rehman Shaikh (19), Ajay Shantaram Ovhal (19), Vishal alias Pappu Arun Rajge (28), all resident of Lakshminagar, Yerawada.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Somnath Sopak Gaikwad (28) a rickshaw driver living in the area.

The vehicles parked in an open lane in Lakshminagar belonged to people living in the lane. The reason for the vandalism is not yet known, said police.

Shaikh has a case of attempted murder registered against him and has faced preventive police action in the past, while Rajge has a case of preparing for dacoity registered against him.

“The three people had been in a fight with the complainant hours before the vandalism. The neighbours in the area told the police during preliminary investigation that the group of men used to sit, drink, and create ruckus in the area often,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

“He told them to not sit in the area . Other people in the area also had similar issues with them. So the complainant had a fight with them at 10:30-11pm. Based on the complaint, we have added the Section for attempted murder,” he said.

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempted murder) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Police sub-inspector Mangesh Bhange of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.