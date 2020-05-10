Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Allow cottage industries to resume ops: Bajwa to CM

Allow cottage industries to resume ops: Bajwa to CM

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:57 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday urged chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to allow cottage and small-scale industries, including those in mixed land-use areas, to resume their operations.

In a letter to the CM, Bajwa said the government has instituted standard operating procedures (SOPs) for medium and large-scale industries and the same can be extended to cottage and small-scale industries.

“These industries need to be allowed (to operate) as some of them are ancillary industries for the medium and large-scale industries and the sole means of income for many households in the state. If this cannot be allowed, then I suggest these businesses are given permission to function between 7am and 7pm,” he wrote, terming it a winning compromise.

The Rajya Sabha member also reiterated his demand to exempt traders, cottage industries, small-scale enterprises, offices and commercial establishments from fixed electricity charges. “This step should be taken to protect businesses that may not be able to survive the situation otherwise.”



