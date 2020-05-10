Allow private vehicles for people stranded outside, BJP legislators tell Nitish

PATNA

After holding a video-conferencing with his party JD (U) office-bearers and workers a few days back, chief minister Nitish Kumar Sunday interacted with legislators of his alliance partner BJP through video-conferencing.

BJP has 54 MLAs and 18 MLCs in in Bihar.

The BJP legislators, while extending their support to the works being done by the Centre and the state for the mitigation of pandemic, were unanimous in demanding permission to those who wish to come by private vehicles from outside. “With trains running for migrants, there are people stuck at places but can afford to come by private vehicles. The state government should permit them,” said one of the legislators.

Some also suggested that inter-district transportation be allowed.

At the moment, Centre and the state have arranged trains to bring back students and labourers who are willing to return.

The legislators also raised the issue of effective and productive employment of migrants who are returning in large numbers to state.

“We appreciate the efforts of government’s initiative of skill mapping and it should be done on a priority basis,” said a BJP legislator. “At local level (districts), this should be done on a priority basis,” said another. The CM assured the government that a detailed data bank of these migrants was being prepared.

A BJP legislator complained about officials’ apathy towards their grievances and said they should be asked to be more responsive to their suggestions and grievances. A couple of days back, the CM, during a video conferencing, had advised officials to be more responsive and ensure proper redressal of grievances.

BJP legislators also raised the issue of disbursement of funds for development projects and quick release of funds earmarked for MLAs. A BJP MLA from Patna raised the issue of waterlogging in state capital and demanded regular review meeting at district level.

“The MLAs raised problems related to there are/constituencies and gave their feedback to chief minister on different issues including ration cards,” said senior BJP leader and minister Nand Kishore Yadav.

The NDA is to contest elections under Nitish Kumar whose name was announced by former BJP national president Amit Shah.