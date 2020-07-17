Sections
Home / Cities / Allow wholesale fruit, veg markets to function in second phase of lockdown: APMC

Allow wholesale fruit, veg markets to function in second phase of lockdown: APMC

PUNE The officials of the Pune Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) have asked the district administration and municipal commissioner to allow the functioning of...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:30 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE The officials of the Pune Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) have asked the district administration and municipal commissioner to allow the functioning of wholesale vegetable and grocery markets in the second phase of the lockdown.

BJ Deshmukh, APMC administrator, Pune, said, “As per the district administration’s lockdown order, the vegetable, grocery and wholesale markets are closed. But as the district administration has announced that it will allow essential service in the second phase between 8 am to noon, we have asked them to allow us to function.”

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar while announcing the lockdown had said that some relaxations will be given from July 18 midnight and essential services like groceries and vegetables will be allowed, but a detailed order for the same will be published by the administration

Deshmukh said, “We have asked the municipal commissioner to provide us with proper guidelines to function. Also, it is not possible to wrap up the market in four hours.”



He said guidelines will be issued to traders after getting clarification from the district administration and municipal commissioner.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sara Ali Khan sends Taapsee Pannu ‘a big hug’ on behalf of mom Amrita Singh
Jul 17, 2020 21:45 IST
‘Bring it on’: Harbhajan Singh ready for ‘battle of skills’
Jul 17, 2020 21:41 IST
PCMC to set up 2,000-bed Covid centre at Annasaheb Magar Stadium
Jul 17, 2020 21:40 IST
PCMC police register 30,504 cases against lockdown violators
Jul 17, 2020 21:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.