Almost all clinics, hospitals open despite obstacles, IMA writes to PMC

PUNE Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune chapter, has written to Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad that almost all clinics and hospitals in Pune are open in spite of many obstacles.

The IMA letter dated May 7 was issued after several private doctors protested about the notices received by them from the PMC warning stern action if their clinics were found to be shut during regular hours.

The notices issued by Gaikwad said that the civic body had observed that many private hospitals and dispensaries were being kept closed. The commissioner ordered these hospitals and clinics to function normally failing which PMC would be forced to file an FIR (first information report) under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860, the notices said.

“Many members have expressed their anguish to IMA Pune about such notice without verification and the language used from your side. In fact, we expect some good words about these doctors practising for the cause,” the IMA letter signed by the chairman of its Pune action committee, Dr Aarti Nimkar, president and secretaries, Dr Rajan Sancheti and Dr Sunil Ingale said.

While appreciating the hard work put in by the PMC to control the Covid-19 pandemic, the letter said that IMA Pune was also trying to contribute by keeping all clinics and hospitals running as per the civic body’s instructions.

The IMA said that it tried to join PMC flu clinics, but had problems with coordination. They were, therefore, running at least three to four mobile clinics daily for needy people along with the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS).

A helpline for people in need of medical consultation was also launched, the letter said

The IMA said that during a meeting at the PMC on May 4, it was decided that personal protective equipment (PPE) would be supplied to private doctors by the PMC, but there was no progress on this assurance.

There was also no progress on the District Coordination Committee that was supposed to be established in association with the IMA, as per the directives from the central government, the letter said.