Sections
Home / Cities / Already spent Rs 300 crore on covid care and migrants: CM on SAD charge

Already spent Rs 300 crore on covid care and migrants: CM on SAD charge

The CM Relief Fund being questioned by the SAD has been set aside by my government for emergency purposes, to be used as and when needed

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The SAD had questioned the government on only Rs 2.3 crore being spent out of CM Relief Fund of around Rs 64 crore (HT File )

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has hit out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for questioning the government on Rs 64 crore reserves in the CM Relief Fund for Covid Support.

“The source of financing covid-related expenditure is totally irrelevant. My government has already spent Rs 300 crores on providing Covid care and related expenses. We have done much more,” he said, adding, “The CM Relief Fund being questioned by the SAD has been set aside by my government for emergency purposes, to be used as and when needed.” The SAD had questioned the government on only Rs 2.28 crore being spent out of CM Relief Fund.

“If the Akalis were at all concerned about covid care in the state, they should ask the Centre why they had failed to support the Punjab government in this critical time,” said the CM

He added Rs 64 crore that the CM fund had was drop in the ocean compared to crores of rupees already spent by his government on infrastructure upgrade, setting up of Covid Care Centres, roping in additional medical and para-medical staff, purchase of PPE kits and other essential equipment.



In addition, the state government had spent Rs 29.5 crore on enabling 5.2 lakh migrant workers to go back to their home states via 398 Shramik Special Trains, the CM added. He also added crores had been spend on food and essential supplies to the poor and marginalised.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jaya Bachchan files complaint against loud biker
Jul 25, 2020 00:11 IST
Four get life term for killing two brothers in 2012
Jul 25, 2020 00:10 IST
Woman held for illegal sale of remdesivir, tocilizumab
Jul 25, 2020 00:08 IST
Gehlot wants floor test after HC defers verdict
Jul 25, 2020 00:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.