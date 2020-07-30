Alum Ganesh idols for a greener tomorrow

Sections
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:24 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Pune: In the past couple of years, Punekars are actively supporting eco-friendly Ganesh idols. Along with clay, this year they will be opting for idols made up of alum.

Mayur Dhake of Dolphin Chemicals [Bhusawal] and manufacturer of alum has also started making alum idols.

“We made 500 small idols last year and distributed it to residents in our neighbourhood in Jalgaon. The response was good as it is also eco-friendly and does not cause water pollution. We had planned to make more idols this year, but settled for 3,000 due to the Covid-19 lockdown situation,” said Dhake.

According to him, one idol takes 5-6 hours to be completed and more demands are coming from Pune, Jalgaon, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Mumbai and Nagpur.



The distribution of idols is looked after by MRP Green Window Solution – a firm that deals with eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

“We are into alum industry since the last 10 years. In 2019, we tried to make Ganesh idols out of alum as it will not have adverse effect on the environment. Our aim was to add to the green efforts carried about many responsible citizens,” said Dhake.

MRP Green Window Solution is busy taking orders as the transport of idols have to be monitored because of the lockdown restrictions in place at many areas.

“People generally opt for clay [shadu] idols, but it does not dissolve completely in water. The idols made of alum do not leave any trace as it is soluble,” said a spokesperson of MRP Green Window Solution.

The alum Ganesh idols became popular after a video went viral on YouTube last year. This year, idols will be home delivered as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

“Customers need not have to venture out of their residential areas for immersion as idols can be immersed in water tanks in the neighbourhood,” said MRP Green Window Solution representative.

“I have booked for a seven-inch idol. It is water-friendly and many from our residential society have also made these orders,” said Sunita Marne from Sunita Park, Shivtirthnagar, Kothrud.

Box 1:

Eco-friendly way of worship

Benefits:

No water pollution

Easily soluble in house tank

Alum is used for purification of water

Price:

7 inch; 2.500 kg: Rs 450

16 inch; 15-20kg: Rs 3000

Available in 11 designs

Contact for order: 9881880029; 8956564646

