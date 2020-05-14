Sections
Amarinder responsible for sorry state of affairs: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday blamed chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for the present mess in the state.Taking potshots at Congress...

Updated: May 14, 2020 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times CHANDIGARH

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday blamed chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for the present mess in the state.

Taking potshots at Congress ministers and MLAs, Cheema alleged that they were engaged in a typical street-like fight with the administrative top brass of the state. “This is the most the appropriate time for them to speak up for Punjab and Punjabis by exerting pressure on Amarinder to relinquish the charge of the CM,” he told reporters at a press conference. Kotkpura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan and several other party leaders were also present.

Referring to ongoing spat between the ministers and bureaucrats, he stressed the need for a state-run liquor corporation in Punjab in tune with those set up by the Delhi and Tamil Nadu governments for better management and increase in excise revenue.

