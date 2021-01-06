Sections
Amarnath Yatra 2021: L-G calls for hike in pilgrim insurance cover

The arduous pilgrimage at a height of 13,500 feet in south Kashmir, considered to be one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimages, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for best-in-class arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims to improve their overall yatra experience.

However, last year it had to be cancelled due to Covid pandemic and only Chari Mubarak was facilitated.

Sinha was chairing a preparatory review meeting of Amarnath Yatra-2021 here. He will personally review the preparations and setting up of on-ground facilities for the pilgrims.



Laying special emphasis on providing best medical facilities to the pilgrims, the L-G passed directions to increase the accidental insurance of pilgrims during the yatra, besides doubling the number of life-saving ambulances.

Explore the possibility of setting up a well-equipped community health centre to handle emergency cases, Sinha told the officers.

Sinha directed the concerned officers to improve the utilities enroute, besides repair of roads and other infrastructure well in time. He asked them to take all requisite measures and involve more NGOs and religious organisations to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

