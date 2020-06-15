Sections
Amarnath Yatra: Shrine board works section supervisors leave for Baltal

The remaining officials of the SASB will leave from Jammu on July 5.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:30 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

Representational photo

The works section of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) left for Baltal on Monday morning to supervise the track clearance works, said official sources.

The annual pilgrimage in all its likelihood will take place, they added.

“Works section comprising around a dozen officials left Jammu this morning for Baltal. They will be overseeing track clearance works, for which Ganderbal district commissioner has already been issued directions,” said officials.

The remaining officials of the SASB will leave on July 5.



In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, only 2,000 pilgrims are likely to be allowed per day during the curtailed pilgrimage from July 21 to August 3 via Baltal route.

They officials also revealed that the registration shall be made online.

So far, it has been decided that barring sadhus, no pilgrims above the age of 55 years will be allowed to embark on the yatra, which will take the shorter Baltal route.

“All those undertaking the pilgrimage must possess Covid-negative certificates. The pilgrims will be cross-checked for the infection upon entry into J&K before they are allowed to undertake the yatra,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The SASB is also looking to telecast the live aarti from the cave shrine in the morning and evening for the devotees, the official added.

Another official said since it would be a curtailed yatra, the SASB is mulling to allow it via helicopters only. However, lieutenant governor’s principal secretary and SASB CEO Bipul Pathak said, “The board is yet to meet and take a decision.”

