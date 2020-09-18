Ambala ADC’s convoy attacked during drive against overloaded trucks

A group of 60 to 70 people armed with sticks attacked the convoy of Ambala additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Preeti during a drive to check overloaded trucks, police said on Friday.

This comes a few days after the ADC had busted a gang which used to send details of locations of the road transport authority (RTA) staff to transporters on their WhatsApp group to help them pass their overloaded vehicles through the district.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Preeti, who is also the secretary of RTA, was checking overloaded mining trucks on the Ambala-Naraingarh highway at a spot near the Haryana-Punjab border after being tipped off.

She also impounded some overloaded trucks and challaned a number of vehicles. When she was returning towards Ambala city, along with RTA officials from Kala Amb, after conducting the raid, she got information that some of the overloaded trucks were parked near Haryana-Punjab border at Handesra village.

When she reached there around 60 to 70 people who were armed with sticks attacked her convoy, police said, adding that they ransacked two vehicles of the RTA department and damaged them.

The ADC was whisked away in her car from the spot after which she reached Panjokhra police station in Ambala district. After getting information about the incident, three DSPs and a sub-divisional magistrate rushed to the site along with heavy force.

The ADC said the attackers threatened her with dire consequences if she did not stop her campaign against the transporters. “Police have booked four men, most of whom are transporters from Baldev Nagar. The matter has been briefed to Haryana home minister Anil Vij who has asked us not to worry about anything,” she said adding that it was a pre-planned attack as they had been challaning vehicles since early afternoon.

DSP Sultan Singh said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, including attempt to murder, against Boota Singh, Kulwant Singh, Rajiv Gadariya and Sachin Saini on the compliant of RTA additional secretary Rup Chand. The matter has been taken seriously and those involved would not be spared, he added.

