Ambala BKU chief among 14 booked for blocking highway, second FIR in 24 hours

A day after farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) showed black flags to the BJP’s tractor rally in Naraingarh, 14 farmers including the union’s chief Malkit Singh, were booked for blocking the NH 344 also known as Ambala-Roorkee national highway.

This is the second FIR against the agitating farmers in the last 24 hours. A fresh FIR was also lodged against 300 unidentified farmers.

In his complaint to the police, Ram Singh, a resident of Lonto village in Naraingarh, and a farmer said, “On Wednesday, I was going towards Ambala City at 1 pm and when I reached near Milan Palace, the protesters (named in the FIR) armed with sticks had blocked the highway, due to which commuters had to face a lot of trouble. When I asked them to clear the way, they threatened to kill me.”

Police said that the FIR was lodged against Malkit Singh, Ramdhan, Satish, Gurdev, Dhanna Singh, Naib Singh, Gaurav, Brijpal, Viru, Sarvan Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Lucky, Ajay Saini, and Manjeet under Sections 148, 149, 323, 341, 427 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the National Highways Act.

BKU state president Gurnam Singh Chaduni met Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kalia and Ambala Range IG Y Puran Kumar on the matter.

Y Puran Kumar said that the probe is ongoing and the district police will act accordingly.