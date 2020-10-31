Sections
Ambala couple booked for duping 6 men on pretext of job in Cambodia

A case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating)

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The accused were identified as Anil Kumar and Praveen Kumari of Tharwaa village in Ambala. (HT FILE)

An Ambala-based couple was booked for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing employment in Cambodia, the Panchkula police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Anil Kumar and Praveen Kumari of Tharwaa village in Ambala.

Complainant Amardeep Kumar of Ambala city, a parent, alleged that “our children are stuck there without jobs and without any money.” He told the police that “the couple called six persons to Cambodia on one month’s tourist visa, promising they will get them jobs there. Later we got to know that they are staying there on tourist visas and do not have any work.”

The six persons ‘illegally” sent to Cambodia are Jagdeep Kumar of Dhurkara village in Ambala; Arun Kumar of Baloli tehsil in Yamunanagar; Mohit Kumar of Yamunanagar; Sandeep Kumar of Fatehgarh village in Yamunanagar; Praveen Kumar of Raipur Rani, Panchkula; and Bau Ram of Bakkarwala in Yamunanagar.

A case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

