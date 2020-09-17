Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ambala DM bans pigeon, kite flying near IAF station

Ambala DM bans pigeon, kite flying near IAF station

The order comes after the director-general of the state urban local bodies (ULB) department asked the Ambala administration to clear litter near the airbase to save Rafale aircraft from birds last month.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

As many as five Rafale aircraft that were formally inducted in the IAF last week are stationed at the Ambala airbase. (HT File Photo)

District magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma on Thursday imposed a ban on pigeon flying and kite flying in the areas near the boundary wall of the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Ambala Cantonment.

The order will be valid within the range of 5 to 10 kilometres from the boundary wall of the station in Dhankour, Dhulkot and Baldev Nagar.

In a statement, the DM said there was a possibility that these areas attracted birds and animals due to accumulation of unpleasant and waste materials from hotels, meat shops, fish shops, etc., and can cause accidents.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.



The order comes after the director-general of the state urban local bodies (ULB) department asked the Ambala administration to clear litter near the airbase to save Rafale aircraft from birds last month. The letter was written after a request was made by a senior official of the IAF to the Haryana government, highlighting the avian problem.

Later, Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who is also an MLA from Ambala Cantonment and the ULB minister, also asked the officials concerned to take measures to check the problem.

As many as five Rafale aircraft that were formally inducted in the IAF last week are stationed at the airbase.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Sep 17, 2020 18:15 IST
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Sep 17, 2020 17:52 IST
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Sep 17, 2020 16:21 IST
Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Sep 17, 2020 17:38 IST

latest news

On China, India is making a mistake
Sep 17, 2020 18:52 IST
A White paper on Covid-19
Sep 17, 2020 18:51 IST
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Sep 17, 2020 18:51 IST
The glorious uncertainty of the 13th IPL
Sep 17, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.